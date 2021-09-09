Ksubi x Hidji launch collaboration during New York Fashion Week

Following the success of its debut collection in 2019, Ksubi took advantage of the in-person return of New York Fashion Week to launch a second collaboration with New York City-based Street artist Hidji for a second collaboration. The combined 27-piece “Family and Friends” men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories collection draws on experiences in the schoolyard and childhood innocence. Ksubi silhouettes are reimagined with vibrant art, graphics, and embroidery to bring the concept to life.

“The night we launched our first collab with Hidji, he asked me when we’re doing the next one, so a second collaboration was always going to happen,” said Craig King, CEO of Ksubi, in a statement. “This time around, bringing in Travis (DntWatchTV) and opening the emerging artists gallery was important to both us and Hidji. We want to support young artists, now more than ever with all the challenges in the world. We can’t leave creativity behind, so we’ll continue to work with the featured artists on upcoming projects. I loved the nostalgic school yard messaging in this collab – reminding us of simpler times. Offering women’s in the collection has given the concept a greater energy this time around.”

“The streets loved the first collection, but we only played with hoodies and tees, this time I wanted to be able to explore more with garments after I saw the reaction everyone had to it,” said Hidji in a statement. “This go around my vision was to work all categories and with Ksubi do whatever we wanted to do. This second release I wanted to make sure was more diverse and allowed me to use my art in different ways.”

Until September 12, Ksubi will host a pop-up art gallery where Hidji and Dnt Wtch TV will design and produce an art installation in SoHo at 35 Howard Street. The week will feature Hidji and Dnt Wtch TV live painting at the location, workshops for local youth artists, as well as Ksubi’s international art showcase featuring the top 10 entrants from their artist competition previously held in July.

The Ksubi X Hidji limited-edition capsule will be on display at the pop-up art gallery and is available for purchase at the Ksubi Greene Street flagship store, Ksubi Los Angeles boutique and ksubi.com and other key retailers. Price points range from 90 dollars to 390 dollars.