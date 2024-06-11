Kurt Geiger collaborates with floral artist Tattie Isles

British footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger has launched a limited-edition collection in collaboration with floral artist Tattie Isles.

The 60-piece ‘Floral Couture’ capsule collection draws inspiration from the romance, myth, and magic of the quintessential English countryside and features Isles’ hand-painted silk design print, exclusively created for Kurt Geiger, which uses oil pastels to depict blooms such as foxgloves, anemones, pansies, and dahlias.

Kurt Geiger ‘Floral Couture’ capsule collection Credits: Kurt Geiger

The print can be seen across a curation of signature Kurt Geiger pieces in the Kensington and Southbank collection, including daytime and evening bags, sandals, sneakers, wedges and swimwear, as well as hats, dog coats, picnic blankets and even gardening gloves, crockery, and floral jewellery.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, chief creative officer at Kurt Geiger, said in a statement: “There is nothing quite like the month of June in the English country garden when I can’t wait to swap the city and reconnect with nature in the explosion of bright colour set against the muted palette of moss green, soft yellows and lilacs of our woodlands.

“Who better to capture this than Tattie Isles, a British botanical artist with a passion for colour, famous for creating magical wonderlands. Floral Couture celebrates the beauty of escapism and the soul-cheering stuff our accessories were made for!”

The limited-edition ‘Floral Couture’ collection is available in-store and online in the UK. Prices range from 29 to 289 pounds.

In addition, there will be exclusive pop-up boutiques worldwide, within selected department stores across North America, Europe and the United Arab Emirates, for a limited time only. Showcasing cities include Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Madrid, Dubai, Warsaw, and Athens.

