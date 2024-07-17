Kurt Geiger expands youth academy, commits to hiring graduates

British footwear retailer Kurt Geiger is doubling down on its commitment to diversity in the fashion industry with an ambitious expansion of its Business by Design Academy. The company has pledged to offer roles at its head office to up to 50 percent of the programme's graduates, marking a significant investment in young talent from underrepresented backgrounds.

The academy, which launched last year with 20 students, will now accommodate twice that number in response to high demand. Based at Kurt Geiger's London headquarters, the programme offers participants a comprehensive introduction to various aspects of the fashion business, from design and marketing to finance and logistics.

This initiative comes at a time when the UK's creative sector faces scrutiny over its lack of diversity. Research indicates that only 16 percent of workers in the industry come from working-class backgrounds, with a mere 11 percent from minority communities.

Neil Clifford, Kurt Geiger's chief executive, framed the academy as a means of democratising access to the fashion industry. "We want to break down the walls and open up the creative industry to all," he said, drawing parallels with his own unconventional path to success in the sector.

The programme, which runs from September to April, is funded by Kurt Geiger's charitable arm, the Kindness Foundation. It covers all expenses for participants and offers paid work experience at the London Living Wage.

While the initiative has garnered praise from figures such as model and activist Adwoa Aboah, it remains to be seen how this approach will impact Kurt Geiger's operations and the wider industry. The company's commitment to hiring graduates directly into its head office is unusual in the sector and could potentially reshape recruitment practices if successful.

However, questions remain about the long-term sustainability of this model and whether it can be scaled or replicated by other fashion retailers. As the industry grapples with calls for greater inclusivity, Kurt Geiger's academy may serve as a litmus test for similar initiatives in the future.