KVIC to showcase khadi collection at Lakme Fashion Week

The Lakmé Fashion Week winter/festive 2019 in Mumbai which kicks off from tomorrow August 21 upto 25, 2019 will see Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) collaborate with designers Gaurav Khanijo, Anuj Bhutani and Pallavi Dhyani to present a special collection championing hand-spun and hand-woven cotton and silk khadi fabrics.

Select KVIC stores will carry this capsule collection, which will be a collaborative effort of the three designers along with artisans associated with KVIC. Designer Anuj Bhutani will deliver comfort luxury using fabric exploration, textiles and sustainability through his collection. Designer Gaurav Khanijo will indulge in an intricate SWOT analysis of the fabric of our future. Finally, designer Pallavi Dhyani of the label Three will showcase modern, minimal and utility-promoting silhouettes. This range also will mark the label’s first ever menswear range.

A symbol of Indian textile heritage, khadi has been brought to the centerstage over the years for its uniqueness of being hand spun, handwoven and a truly sustainable fabric. Due to its unique eco-friendly nature and perfect and vivid fabric qualities, khadi has become a stylish narrative that is now popularly embraced by designers. A versatile fashion fabric, khadi has been used as a tool to navigate India through its hard-won independence. Khadi has proven to be a culture in itself.