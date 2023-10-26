Kylie Jenner has launched a fashion brand called Khy

Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, announced she has ventured into the fashion realm with brand Khy. The move aligns her with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who have achieved remarkable success with their fashion ventures, Skims and Good American, which are are turning over record revenues.

Ms Jenner is expanding her repertoire to include roles as a creative director and owner of an apparel brand, as per a report by Hypebeast. She introduced her new endeavor by posting an image on Instagram in which she is seated on a carpeted floor, dressed in a black leather jacket, accompanied by the caption "meet khy." In her post, she tagged what appears to be a newly established account, @khy, which garnered 136,000 followers in 48 hours.

The brand’s homepage features Ms Jenner in a faux leather trench. The site remains a holding page for a newsletter sign-up. An e-commerce store is expected to launch on November 1st, just before the holiday season gets underway.

“Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion. We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price,” Jenner said in a press release. “I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

For its debut collection, Jenner partnered with Namilia founders Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl to create a 12-piece capsule of faux-leather pants, coats, tops, and basics, with prices ranging from 48 to 198 dollars and sizes from XXS to 4X, reported Harpers Bazaar.