Kylie Jenner refreshes Khy as a “wardrobe-first” fashion label

Khy, the fashion label founded by Kylie Jenner in 2023, is evolving from its collaboration model into a “wardrobe-first” fashion brand under a new design vision centred around “design, material and method”.

In a statement, Jenner said her eponymous brand will shift beyond seasonal drops, such as latex pieces with London-based Poster Girl, corseted dresses from Dilara Fındıkoğlu, and sculptural puffer jackets with Entire Studios, into a label that prioritises “well-crafted staples that transition fluidly across seasons”.

Khy ‘Born in LA’ collection Credits: Khy

The focus will be on “building a complete wardrobe that is made to last, with careful construction and premium materials,” added the brand. Fans can expect foundational pieces “designed with intention,” rooted in classic silhouettes that offer a “twist in material, proportion, or detail that sets every item apart”.

Commenting on the relaunch, Jenner, founder and creative director of Khy, said: “With this next chapter of Khy, we’re prioritising intentional design that reflects what our audience really wants for their wardrobe.

“I wanted our assortment to feel really curated, with pieces that you come back to over and over again. Khy is about empowering you to embrace every side of your style, and I’m so excited to introduce these new collections that are truly special.”

Khy ‘Born in LA’ collection Credits: Khy

The new-look label launches with a ‘Born in LA’ collection, featuring wardrobe essentials, such as a jersey layered maxi dress, embellished T-shirts and denim, along with fleeces, priced between 70 and 470 US dollars, in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Khy ‘Born in LA’ collection Credits: Khy

To support the relaunch collection, Khy has also refreshed its official website, creative direction and social media presence. The website changes have been based on consumer feedback to ensure the e-commerce site is more accessible, intuitive, and user-friendly, to ensure a seamless journey from discovery to checkout.

Khy ‘Born in LA’ collection Credits: Khy

Khy ‘Born in LA’ collection Credits: Khy