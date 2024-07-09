Kylie Jenner’s Khy debuts swimwear

Khy, the fashion brand founded by Kylie Jenner in November 2023, has unveiled its debut swimwear range as part of its ‘Vacation Shop’ collection.

Swimwear is part of the brand’s eighth drop, which launches exclusively on the brand’s website on July 11 and includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and cover-ups.

The ‘Vacation Shop’ collection has been designed to offer the “ultimate summer wardrobe,” with 16 swimwear styles in a variety of coverage options, such as triangle tops, cheeky bikini bottoms, one-pieces and boy short bottoms.

Khy Drop 008 campaign Credits: Khy

Alongside the swimwear, there are 12 cover-ups, designed to “elevated look from beach to street,” including styles in lightweight, ultra-soft modal jersey and sheer mesh. The palette ranges from vibrant colours to neutrals.

Commenting on the category expansion, Jenner, founder and creative director of Khy, said in a statement: “This is the vacation wardrobe of my dreams and I’m so excited to finally share it with everyone. We took our time perfecting this collection because, as with anything we launch at Khy, the design, quality, fabric and fit are all super important to me.

“For the swim, we created looks and options for different style and coverage preferences. I wanted to make sure we were catering to everyone. For the cover ups, it was important to me that these styles complemented the swim because whenever I’m on vacation or at the beach, what I’m wearing over my swimsuit is basically my whole look for the day.”

Khy Drop 008 campaign Credits: Khy

The 28-piece Drop 008 collection will be available in sizes XXS to 4X, with prices ranging from 34 to 88 US dollars.

Khy Drop 008 campaign Credits: Khy

Khy Drop 008 campaign Credits: Khy