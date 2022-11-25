La Renverse: a new art programme in and around Seine-Saint-Denis, France

The students are between 18 and 23 years old. Nine of them live in the Seine-Saint-Denis area north of Paris, one in the area of Val-de-Marne and four in eastern Paris. These eight women and six men are involved in various artistic practices such as music, photography, video, design, fashion, etc. and have been selected on the basis of their applications from among thirty applications, and after an interview with a jury composed of La Renverse's teaching staff.

La Renverse, which translates to 'the turn' or 'the reversal' in English, is new kind of art school offers a one-year training course to young creative people from Seine-Saint-Denis, France, or from neighbouring regions, who have a passion or talent for creation, particularly in the fields of fashion, digital technology, video games or product design. The training programme is run by the Ateliers Médicis and the École des Arts Décoratifs, with the support of the Metropole du Grand Paris and the Fondation de France.

The aim is to help students develop a professional project (launching a brand, integrating a structure), or have it be a continuation of their studies (by providing help with the French Parcoursup applications, support in preparing for art school entrance exams or preparatory classes).

The sponsor of the brand new programme is the artist Mohamed Bourouissa, who has been represented by the Kamel Mennour gallery since 2010. His work implicitly depicts contemporary society through the use of contours. Keeping a critical eye on the mass media, the subjects of his photographs and videos are people left behind at the crossroads of integration and exclusion.

The year-long apprenticeship includes 100 days of training over the course of 28 weeks. Participation in La Renverse does not require a registration fee and is eligible for a scholarship.

