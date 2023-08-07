Labrum London teams up with Guinness on a summer collection

British fashion brand Labrum London, which won the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design 2023, has unveiled a capsule collection with Irish alcohol brand Guinness.

The limited-edition summer capsule collection pays homage to the “joyful communion” the UK shares with those who have emigrated from Sierra Leone, Western Africa and features a one-of-a-kind, co-created print that tells the story of Labrum founder Foday Dambuya’s memories in Sierra Leone’s capital city, Freetown.

Labrum x Guinness collection Credits: Labrum London

The Labrum x Guinness collection features apparel and accessories, including the brand’s signature safari shirt, alongside a T-shirt, cap, and bucket hat that all feature the print that captures how friends and family meet around kiosks and street tables to enjoy a glass of Guinness and play traditional games such as draughts and checkers.

The collaboration also includes special calf-high ribbed white cotton socks featuring Labrum emblazoned with the Guinness harp logo.

Labrum x Guinness collection Credits: Labrum London

Guinness launches apparel collection with Labrum London

Commenting on the collaboration, Foday Dambuya, founder of Labrum London, said in a statement: “This collaboration goes beyond clothing; it’s a union of passion, heritage and community. It pays homage to Sierra Leonean social traditions such as the beloved pastime of coming together over a drink of Guinness and a game of draughts/checkers.

“Guinness has always been a part of such traditions, which provide a special way to connect, foster new relationships and create lasting memories in Sierra Leone. By infusing this essence into our partnership with Guinness, we celebrate unity, camaraderie and the power of shared experiences.”

Labrum x Guinness collection Credits: Labrum London, shot by Justin French

Alongside the capsule collection, the two brands also announced that they will be hosting public workshops to bring their communities together “through celebration and unity”.

Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB, added: “We are beyond excited about teaming up with Labrum who share the same pioneering spirit and energy as Guinness. This partnership is the first step in our commitment to creating truly exciting and meaningful moments in culture, with a focus on recognising and celebrating the communities that make Guinness who we are.”

The Labrum x Guinness collection is available exclusively on labrumlondon.com. Prices range from 15 to 200 pounds.

Labrum x Guinness collection Credits: Labrum London, shot by Justin French