Lacoste and Awake NY launch first joint collection

French fashion label Lacoste, led by creative director Louise Trotter, and Angelo Baque’s label Awake NY have collaborated on a joint collection, available from today. The collection combines iconic Lacoste pieces with Baque’s streetwear, created for the streets of Paris and the five boroughs of New York City.

Image: Lacoste x Awake NY

The twelve-piece unisex collection picks up on the bold green, blue, red and cream tones that Lacoste is known for, pairing classic Lacoste piqué cotton T-shirts with loose-fitting crewneck sweatshirts and fleece bottoms in a nod to classic ‘90s sweatsuits.

“Partnering with Lacoste gave us the opportunity to do something unexpected,” commented Baque in a press release. “Their preppy aesthetic is very different from our own. Accessing the archives and immersing myself in Lacoste’s heritage really inspired us to create something that’s both versatile and functional. Any two pieces from the collection can be paired together.”

Image: Lacoste x Awake NY

The wash on a striped polo shirt, for example, represents the vintage touch of the collection and contains contrasting details, while a checkered cardigan, a Campers baseball hat and an embroidered jumper combine the logos of both brands in a jacquard technique. As a symbol of the collaboration, an “A” varsity letter has been added to the signature crocodile silhouette on selected pieces.

“Lacoste collaborations are an opportunity to bring together seemingly opposing creative worlds. It’s about co-creating, pushing boundaries, reinventing Lacoste ad infinitum. This is the very essence of cultural dialogue; from two different languages, we create a third,” explained Trotter.

Imaga: Lacoste x Awake NY

The Lacoste x Awake NY collection will be available on lacoste.com and awakenyclothing.com from today, 26th January 2022 at 11am EST. From Friday 28 January 2022, it will also be available at select retailers like Unknwn, Union Tokyo, Union LA, Ssense, Kith, Juice, End. Clothing, Dover Street Market Ginza and Bodega.

The French fashion label has been collaborating with various brands and artists, last autumn featuring characters from the Charles M. Schulz comic strip, Peanuts and in March launching a first fashion line with singer Bruno Mars.