Lacoste launches first-ever collection conceived by handisport athlete

French fashion label Lacoste has teamed up with quadri-amputee swimmer Théo Curin to create the very first collection bearing the name of a handisport athlete, intended for both people with and without disabilities. Until now, only non-disabled athletes have had this privilege.

“The new Théo Curin line confirms Lacoste’s desire to transcend previous limits in fashion and sport,” says the label. “It was a joy and an honour to work with Théo on this unique project – he is an inspiration to us all while his enthusiasm and determination pushed us to new levels of creativity,” commented Lacoste’s creative director Louise Trotter in a statement.

Image: Théo Curin collection/ Lacoste

Théo Curin, Louise Trotter and her teams have worked together to design a universal wardrobe that has been inspired by the extraordinary athlete up to the last detail, from the logo to each single piece.

The result is the Théo Curin collection, which consists of a poloshirt, a sleeveless parka, a t-shirt, a sweatshirt and a cap. The t-shirt, which is available in the colour combinations white/dark blue and light blue/dark blue sports the athlete’s mottos on the inside hem: “Realize your dream”, “Keep smiling” and “Your difference is a strength”.

Image: Théo Curin /collection Lacoste

“The fact that a brand like Lacoste asked me to set up a collaboration like this shows that things are still evolving in the right direction. What I liked is that I was involved in every step of the design: choice of products, colours, adaptations etc. and also that it is a universal collection. I’m very proud of that,” said Curin.

Beyond the style elements, special features were brought to the design, such as the buttons being replaced by snaps or the ties allowing the sleeves to be rolled up easily. To put this creative process into images, the BETC creative agency followed Curin for a year, between his preparation for the successful challenge to swim across lake Titicaca and the design of his collection.

“This attention to detail, inspired by Curin’s daily life and elaborated in collaboration with Louise Trotter, makes it easier for people with disabilities to use these pieces while maintaining Lacoste’s signature style and elegance. This meeting between

aesthetics and practicality allows the able-bodied and the disabled to come together around this exceptional collection,” sums up Lacoste.

The Théo Curin collection is available from this month on the brand's official website and in Lacoste stores. Prices range from 70 euros for a cap and 75 euros for a t-shirt to 160 euros for a sweatshirt and 240 euros for a sleeveless parka (between 76 US dollars/60 British pounds and 260 US dollars/200 British pounds).