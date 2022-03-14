Lacoste unveils Minecraft collaboration

French sportswear brand Lacoste has collaborated with video game Minecraft on a collection of spring/summer 2022 essentials that merges the codes of both brands.

Lacoste x Minecraft offers a 360° wardrobe for men, women and children, with ready-to-wear pieces ranging including polo shirts, sweatshirts, caps, sports bras and leggings, alongside accessories adorned with the pixelated graphics of Minecraft.

The Lacoste crocodile has been redesigned and pixelated by the Minecraft Creative Studio and iconic quotes from both brands around the notion of play are featured on the collection’s key pieces.

Image: Lacoste x Minecraft

Alongside the collection, Lacoste also unveiled the Croco Island Minecraft map, inspired by the real world of Lacoste that is available for free to gamers, featuring a tennis court and beach.

The Lacoste x Minecraft collection is available from March 16 online and in UK stores from March 23.

