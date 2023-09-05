Lancôme unveils beauty collaboration with the Louvre Museum

French beauty brand Lancôme has teamed up with the Louvre Museum on a limited-edition skincare and make-up collection, supported by a campaign featuring Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried.

The 'Lancôme x Louvre' collection, created by Lisa Eldridge, global creative director of Lancôme Makeup, takes inspiration from nine masterpieces featured in the Parisian museum’s sculpture department, as well as the museum's lights and colours.

Particular sculptures that inspired Eldridge included the Venus de Milo, Victory of Samothrace, Corine, Diana of Gabies, Nymphe with a Scorpion, Echo, Hygieia, Venus of Arles and Hermaphrodite.

Lancôme x Louvre collection Credits: Lancôme

Commenting on the collaboration, Laurence des Cars, president and director of the Louvre Museum, said in a statement: "I am thrilled by this first collaboration with Lancôme, which skilfully illustrates the diverse forms of beauty presented by the Louvre's collections, where cultures and civilisations meet beyond land and time.

“The Louvre Museum's collections are fascinating in the way they let us see and understand how those standards are interpreted, transform, and evolve. Through this collaboration, the Louvre, a contemporary art hub, helps write today's take on beauty."

To bring to life the collection, the campaign filmed at the Louvre features Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried and He Cong as ambassadors of the collaboration.

Françoise Lehmann, general manager at Lancôme International, added: "At Lancôme, beauty is a living art; beauty itself, as a personal ritual, is the way to express oneself and stand out in a way that transcends ever-changing standards.

“This creative and unprecedented partnership with the Louvre is a cultural testimonial to this conviction and our mission for beauty in Lancôme. By continuing the dialogue between our French brand, with a rich history spanning nearly 90 years, and the world's most iconic art temple, we are looking to foster new perspectives on beauty for today's women based on our artistic heritage and celebrate beauty's ever-evolving nature."

