Land Rover signs global licence with Musto for apparel

Outdoor clothing brand Musto has signed a new long-term global partnership with Land Rover to produce and distribute a range of apparel, footwear and luggage.

Launching for autumn/winter 2020, the five-year deal is an extension of the 24-piece Above and Beyond collection launched alongside the all New Land Rover Defender at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019.

The new Land Rover range, unveiled during ISPO in Munich, features apparel, footwear and luggage based on a “close collaboration” between the two British brands on product development and will be available through Musto’s wholesale partners and distributors, and through Musto’s own direct to consumer channels, both online and in-store from August 2020.

The new collection has been manufactured with durability at its core, much like Land Rover’s New Defender, explained Musto in a statement, while also featuring cutting-edge technology allowing the products to withstand even the harshest environments.

Innovations in the range include the Land Rover Gore-Tex Parka which has three-layer Gore-Tex fabric and has waterproof, windproof and breathable capabilities. While the Welded-Thermo jacket features Recco integrated reflective antenna that helps rescue teams locate the wearer in difficult terrain.

Paul Stoneham, Musto executive chairman, said: “Combining Musto’s design and technology in performance clothing with that of Land Rover’s innovation promises to deliver a leading product range within the adventure sector, suitable for the modern-day explorer. We look forward to working with Land Rover on this brand partnership.”

Joe Sinclair, director of branded goods and licencing at Land Rover, added: “This extension of the partnership between Musto and Land Rover further strengthens the relationship between our two iconic British brands. The new deal will see us collaborate for a further five years to continue creating the most advanced, technical and capable performance apparel collection, complementing our already successful Above and Beyond collaboration.”

Images: courtesy of Musto