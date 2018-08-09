Lane Bryant announces first influencer collaboration

US plus size retailer Lane Bryant has announced an exclusive collection with blogger Tanesha Awasthi from the Girl With Curves, to mark the brand’s first-ever collaboration with a top fashion influencer.

Set to debut in Lane Bryant stores and on LaneBryant.com during New York Fashion Week on September 9, the Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant collection will feature “polished, feminine must-haves” according to the brand in a press statement.

The 20-piece collection will include an assortment of dresses, sportswear separates and outerwear designed to “favour curves” and will combine Lane Bryant modern femininity with Awasthi's “sophisticated-yet-approachable take on style,” which will be available in US sizes 12-28 with pricing from 34.95 to 149.95 US dollars.

Awasthi, who has more than 1 million blog subscribers and over 320,000 Instagram followers, has become known for her championing her unapologetic confidence by encouraging all women to look and feel amazing, regardless of size.

"As a long-time customer and friend of the brand, I was intrigued that the company was founded by a woman in 1904, paving the way for every girl with curves to have a place in fashion," said Awasthi in a press release. "Words can't express how excited and honoured I am to collaborate with a company as respected and iconic as Lane Bryant, and I can't wait for everyone to see the amazing collection we created.”

Awasthi added on her Instagram: "My personal goal was to design clothing you would look + feel amazing in, and each piece was designed to favor your curves (AND everything from dresses, skirts and even blouses have POCKETS!!”

Lane Bryant will introduce the Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant collection in New York City during fashion week with an exclusive pop-up shop located at 393 Broadway from September 9-10.

"As fans of Girl With Curves, we are thrilled to work with Tanesha on this gorgeous collection," said Malissa Akay, SVP, GMM of Lane Bryant. "Our brand prides itself on its modern feminine aesthetic and we were drawn to Tanesha's effortlessly cool and chic personal style. We just knew we had to incorporate that magic into a collection for our clients.”

Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant will be available in stores and on LaneBryant.com from September 9.

Image: courtesy of Lane Bryant