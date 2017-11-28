Lane Crawford ropes in Indian designer Sabyasachi for capsule collection

After multiple successful collaborations with labels like Christian Louboutin and Forevermark, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has now done a capsule collection, and this time for luxury departmental store Lane Crawford in Hong Kong. Designed keeping the global audience in mind, the handcrafted range features delicate embroidered tulle tops, jacquard silk bodycon dresses, embellished tulle overlay velvet skirts, sequinned silk pants, and georgette jumpsuits and embellished bomber jackets.

Sabyasachi says he imagined glorious travellers, flying in private jets from all over the world to China Club in cross cultural handmade clothing and imagined women in Indian textiles, oriental reds, chinoiserie prints and sparkle, sitting upright on bright canvas clad chairs playing bridge and Mahjong with feral intimidation.

The colour palette sees a classic mix of black and red with gold moving into lighter pastel shades of sage green, beige, blush peach and powder blue. Floral motifs whether intricately hand embroidered or printed are liberally used throughout the collection, lending a carefree summery vibe. The capsule collection received an overwhelming response with the first batch being sold within two days of it going live. The second batch is now up for grabs at the Hong Kong store and on the website.