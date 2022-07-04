Laura Ashley announces partnership with Mamas & Papas

Fashion and lifestyle brand Laura Ashley has confirmed a new global partnership with childrenswear and nursery retailer Mamas & Papas.

The two brands are to launch a collaborative collection to coincide with Laura Ashley’s 70th anniversary next year that will include baby apparel, nursery bedding and toys, as well as two Mamas & Papas signature pushchairs.

The collection is expected to launch in spring 2023 and combine Laura Ashley’s signature archive prints with Mamas & Papas expertise in the nursery industry. The collaboration will be distributed across the brands’ international stores.

Sonia Kelly, product director at Mamas & Papas, said in a statement: “Our new collaboration is a perfect match, both Mamas and Papas and Laura Ashley were born from the belief of creating new and beautiful products that could not be found elsewhere. We have a joint synergy, family being at the very heart of our ethos and both believe in the art of storytelling always ensuring beautiful detailing and design in everything we create.

“Looking back into the Laura Ashley archive we have selected iconic prints from the collection to sit across both hard and soft goods and brought them alive to create contemporary heirlooms for a new generation.”

Laura Ashley vice president Poppy Marshall-Lawton, added: “We are so happy to be working with Mamas & Papas to launch the Laura Ashley nursery and children’s products that will be distributed internationally.

“With family and home at the heart of our business, this new partnership will bring the Laura Ashley brand to new consumers at a very special time in their lives. As we work towards our 70th anniversary, Laura Ashley continues to grow our network of carefully selected global partnerships.”