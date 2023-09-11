Laura Ashley launches menswear collaboration with Rag & Bone

British brand Laura Ashley, known for its romantic florals, has unveiled an exclusive capsule menswear collection with American fashion label Rag & Bone for autumn/winter 2023 to engage new audiences.

The 10-piece menswear capsule combines the classic British tailoring and American workwear aesthetic of Rag & Bone with the nostalgic opulence of Laura Ashley and includes hoodies, outerwear, shirts, trousers, and accessories.

Highlights include a nostalgic hand-embroidered floral sweater crafted in 100 percent wool, a floral printed stripy rugby shirt, and floral printed trousers and a matching jacket sporting the ‘Summer Palace’ signature Laura Ashley print since 1988.

Laura Ashley menswear collaboration with Rag & Bone Credits: Laura Ashley/Rag & Bone

Carolyn D’Angelo, senior managing director at Gordon Brothers Brands and president of Laura Ashley Global, said in a statement: “This collaboration marks a hugely exciting moment for the Laura Ashley brand, especially as we celebrate our 70th anniversary year.

"Laura Ashley fashion has often been associated with womenswear but the craftmanship in our signature florals have broad appeal. Rag & Bone has shown how heritage designs can be integrated into menswear, offering a fresh take on our classic aesthetic."

Laura Ashley menswear collaboration with Rag & Bone Credits: Laura Ashley/Rag & Bone

D’Angelo, added: "With retail distribution across the globe, the launch will engage a new audience and firmly establish our enduring influence on fashion today.”

Laura Ashley collaborates with American label Rag & Bone

Kyle Sweeney, senior vice president of men’s merchandising and design at Rag & Bone, added: “I was inspired by the iconic nature of the Laura Ashley brand, and the nostalgia that the archival prints evoke. We wanted to bring these masterful prints into a modern menswear space; creating covetable pieces that merge the spirit of Rag & Bone with the whimsy of Laura Ashley.”

The collection is available in the UK and across global markets, including Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia, and the US, with prices ranging from 110 to 580 pounds.

In the UK, the collection will be available via Rag & Bone London stores on Beak Street and Sloane Street, and at Mr Porter online.

Laura Ashley menswear collaboration with Rag & Bone Credits: Laura Ashley/Rag & Bone