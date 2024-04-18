Laura Ashley relaunches fashion

Home and lifestyle brand Laura Ashley is returning to fashion this month with a 47-piece spring/summer collection inspired by the brand’s archive.

The relaunch is a partnership between Laura Ashley and fashion retailer Next and was facilitated by IMG, Laura Ashley’s licensing representative for fashion in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. IMG became its fashion partner in 2022 after the brand was acquired by Gordon Brothers in 2020.

The debut collection celebrates the brand’s history, drawing inspiration from its fifties and sixties archives with classic floral heritage prints, such as Salterbeck posy, Linaria, Wild Cherry and Camelot.

Styles include dresses, blouses, skirts, trousers, shorts, and skirts in UK sizes 6-22.

Laura Ashley womenswear collection Credits: Laura Ashley

Carolyn D’Angelo, senior managing director at Gordon Brothers Brands and president of Laura Ashley Global, said in a statement: “Fashion has always been a key pillar for the Laura Ashley brand, so it’s a huge moment for the business that we’re introducing this new collection.

“The range will cement our position as a leading global lifestyle brand and help us reach new customers across the UK.”

Prices range from 26 to 85 pounds and will be available on its website, as well as Next's website and in select Next stores.