Laura Weber unveils Olympic uniforms for Team Ireland

Irish-born, New York-based Laura Weber, best known for embroidering the Gabriela Hearst-designed evening dress and coat Jill Biden wore for her husband’s inauguration, has unveiled the formal uniforms that Team Ireland will wear to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Weber, through her brand LW Pearl, has designed Team Ireland’s opening and closing ceremony outfits, comprising of two blazers, a t-shirt and trousers options, as well as a custom-made tennis shoe.

The suits have been created to reflect a balance between tradition and contemporary trends, in line with the 100th anniversary of Team Ireland competing at the Olympic Games, and incorporate national emblems and embellishments, each specifically designed to represent the journey of Irish athletes.

LW Pearl by Laura Weber for Team Ireland Paris 2024 Olympics Credits: LW Pearl by Laura Weber - photography by Matthew Thompson

Dublin-born Weber started designing the uniforms in 2021 by investigating the archives from Olympic clothing history dating back to the 1920s, highlighting the looks and cultural references.

Commenting on the inspiration, Weber said in a statement: “The Olympic Uniforms were a story I wanted to tell for Ireland. Clothes change how you feel and how you show up and I wanted to make the best for our athletes.”

Sustainability is also at the heart of the collection, with Weber using Eco-Hybrid taffeta, a patented and sustainable fabric manufactured using recycled T-shirts and PET bottles. It features a soft touch and sand-washed finish, which is water-wicking and moisture-permeable to ensure athletes stay cool in the heat.

Team Ireland unveils opening and closing ceremony outfits

LW Pearl by Laura Weber for Team Ireland Paris 2024 Olympics Credits: LW Pearl by Laura Weber - photography by Matthew Thompson

For the opening ceremony, Irish athletes will sport a double-breasted sporting jacket, the women’s being a tuxedo style with canvased lapels, shoulder pads, and double buttons down the front, while the men’s has been remixed with a bomber jacket length and the cuts of a high-performance track jacket.

This will be paired with matching trousers, a chic cigarette cut for women with a cropped hem, while men will wear a modern tapered jogger style, a unisex 100 percent cotton knit top and custom tennis shoes embellished with a shamrock leather charm.

LW Pearl by Laura Weber for Team Ireland Paris 2024 Olympics Credits: LW Pearl by Laura Weber - photography by Matthew Thompson

Weber has also adorned each sleeve with an embroidered patch representing the county emblem of each Olympian to offer “that feeling of uniqueness and personalisation” to the uniform.

There is also an embroidered tweed ‘Ireland’ patch made of tufted thread surrounded by cross stitches across the back of the jacket, and a shamrock brooch.

For the closing ceremony jacket, Weber took inspiration from vintage 80s and 90s tracksuits, to make the athletes “feel really comfortable and confident”.

In addition, Weber will place the name of the athlete on the inside of all the jackets to make it a “permanent and treasured souvenir”.

Gavin Noble, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 at the Olympic Federation of Ireland, added: “Laura Weber is one of Ireland's brightest talents in the fashion world, and it is very fitting that on our 100th year of competing at the Olympic Games that we work with someone who also represents the best of Ireland.