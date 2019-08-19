LBV to present first NYFW runway show

Fashion designer Elizabeth Kennedy has been hard at work as creative director of accessories label LBV. The designer is now taking the brand to the next level by hosting a ready-to-wear show for New York Fashion Week. Titled LBVc/o Joss Sackler 2020, the collection takes its name from the private women's club of the same name started by Joss Sackler.

Sackler invested in the brand, which is about to include evening wear, tailored looks, and cocktail dresses totaling 40 looks. Beginning in January, the products will be sold on LBV's e-commerce site as well as at 20 retail partners. Price points for the collection will range between 700 dollars and 7000 dollars.

The show will take place on September 9 at The Bowery Terrace. Kennedy and Sackler plan to wholesale the collection globally. The runway show will also include new handbags in exotic skins designed by Kennedy.