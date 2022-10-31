Leather goods: the Hermès School introduces a new training course

The Fédération Française de la Maroquinerie (French federation for leather goods) has accredited the professional qualification certificate in cutting and stitching at the Hermès School or École Hermès. The training programme will be available in 2023 and will be open to approximately 200 students per year.

By the end of 2022, the École Hermès will be part of six of the Group's nine leather goods centres, all of which are located in France. The school is open to all those who wish to become craftspeople and aim to develop their handcrafting skills. The programme is also in line with Hermès' commitments as an economic, social and community player to support education and promote access to training.

One year after its creation, the Hermès School of Craftsmanship which has been certified by the French Ministry of Education, now has more than 450 craftsmen enrolled in the leather goods apprenticeship programme in workshops located in more than five different cities throughout France: Fitilieu, Charleville-Mézières, Marthon, Montereau, and Louviers. The leather goods cluster in Riom, in the province of Auvergne, will open its school in November.

