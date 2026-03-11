Lee Jeans unveils collaboration with Feng Chen Wang

American denim brand Lee Jeans has launched an exclusive collaboration with London-based Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang, celebrating the 101st anniversary of Lee’s iconic 101 series.

The collection sees Wang reimagining the classic American cowboy silhouette of Lee’s 101s through her distinctive, deconstructed lens, while also blending traditional Chinese cultural motifs with contemporary streetwear and avant-garde tailoring.

In a statement, Lee said the collection represents a “meaningful dialogue between Eastern and Western design philosophies, exploring the balance between structure and freedom,” as Wang has drawn inspiration from the symbolism of bamboo, which is expressed through leaf patterns and gradient dyeing in shades of blue.

Lee x Feng Chen Wang collection campaign Credits: Lee Jeans

"This collection marks a century-plus-one for the legendary 101 series," said Wang. "We've reengineered these iconic silhouettes through a contemporary lens, using bamboo as our muse, interpreting its natural shape and resilience through unconventional cuts and washing techniques that honour both tradition and transformation."

The Lee x Feng Chen Wang collection offers womenswear and menswear centred around the denim brand’s 101J Rider Jacket and 101 Jeans, transforming Lee’s archival codes into wearable modern-day silhouettes that offer “purposeful functionality,” while showcasing innovative techniques such as laser print, tie-dye and asymmetric seams.

Menswear highlights include two new takes on the iconic 101 jacket with unconventional seams, asymmetric fastenings and delicate bamboo leaf patterns. The jackets sit alongside denim shirts, T-shirts and jeans.

For the women, there are two deconstructed denim jackets with unexpected pocket placement, slouchy, oversized jeans with unique sewn details down the leg panels, an asymmetric denim skirt with a delicate bamboo leaf print and gradient T-shirts.

The line is available on Feng Chen Wang’s website with prices ranging from 65 to 250 pounds.

