Denim brand Lee has launched teamed up with Medicom Toys, the creator of the [email protected] dolls, to launch a capsule collection that celebrates its mascot, Buddy Lee.

The Lee x [email protected] collection features apparel and figurines capturing the playful attitude embodied by Buddy. The collaboration includes three T-shirts featuring patches or screen-printed images of Buddy Lee and his [email protected] counterpart and an oversized denim jacket in a vintage wash with sewn-on patches of Buddy.

In addition, the collection also offers a large 1000 percent [email protected] figurine, standing at over two feet tall, as well as a duo of the 400 percent and 100 percent styles. Each wears denim overalls and a hat inspired by the heritage design Lee.

Joe Broyles, vice president of global collaborations at Lee, said in a statement: “This collaboration feels like the perfect mesh of two global icons. The figurines are a new iteration of Buddy and will be great additions for denim fans and [email protected] collectors. We love how the accompanying tees and jacket bring a wearable connection to these collectables.”

The Lee x [email protected] apparel is available in sizes XS-XXL, with prices ranging from 40 pounds for the T-shirts to 180 pounds for the denim jacket. The collectable [email protected] figurines are priced at 200 pounds for the duo and 750 pounds for the large one.

The collaboration is available at Lee’s stores in Europe, North Carolina, and Asia, and on its website, as well as in Concept stores in Boston and New York City and online.