Lee launches ‘Dragon Ball Z’ apparel collection

Denim brand Lee has released an apparel collaboration with the animated TV series ‘Dragon Ball Z’ as a homage to the late ‘90s and Y2K culture.

The collaboration takes a nostalgic look back at style from the early days of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ with a collection featuring women’s, men’s and unisex styles.

The Lee x Dragon Ball Z collection is available in Europe and the US and focuses on tops and T-shirts, alongside shorts and a knit dress for women. Bright colours and Dragon Ball Z characters and logos adorn each piece.

Image: Lee; Lee x Dragon Ball Z

Highlights include a graphic camp shirt with an image of the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Kame house, a hooded dress, and T-shirts with images of popular characters from the series.

Joe Broyles, global vice president of collaborations at Lee, said in a statement: “A generation of fans were introduced to anime through Dragon Ball Z in the ‘90s, and that same generation grew up wearing Lee®. This capsule takes a fun approach to blend authentic nostalgia with trend. We’re excited to introduce it to fans of yesterday and today.”

Lee x Dragon Ball Z is available on Lee’s website and in stores, with prices ranging from 40 to 75 pounds.