Lenzing launches Tencel e-commerce platform

The Lenzing Group is launching an e-commerce channel dedicated to its flagship textile brand Tencel to showcase the sustainable fibre.

The e-shop platform aims to enable consumers to make “informed purchases” on sustainable clothing and home textile products, explained Lenzing, while also becoming an integral element of the “digital first” strategy adopted by the Tencel brand, focusing on direct consumer engagements.

Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing, said in a statement: “The pandemic has been a catalyst that accelerated the industry’s transformation towards digital presence and greater sustainability. Consumers are electing to buy from the comfort of their homes. Many are also rethinking what they actually need and look for sustainable alternatives where applicable.

“This is where the new Tencel eShop comes in. It does not only offer consumers a unique opportunity to find sustainable fashion and home textiles from different brands on one single platform, but also enables them to learn about how the raw materials used in their products are being made. We are excited to launch the e-shop with well-known fashion brands, and provide consumers an easy way to source eco-friendly goods.”

The Tencel e-commerce will bridge the divide between manufacturers and the end-consumer, added the fibre manufacturer, offering a curated edit of apparel and homeware made of Tencel branded fibres.

Lenzing added that it hopes that the e-commerce platform will offer consumers a “trusted source to make sustainable purchases conveniently” and allow it the opportunity to educate and encourage consumers to make informed purchases when it comes to sustainable fashion.

The e-shop platform will feature more than 200 products made of Tencel branded lyocell and modal fibres, including apparel, denim, footwear and activewear from brands such as Levi’s, H&M, Mara Hoffman, Boyish, and Esprit. With consumers being directed to the respected brands to purchase the items.

Available in English, the platform aims to drive “a paradigm shift toward eco-responsible production and eco-conscious consumption of fashion and home textile items,” added Lenzing.

The textile group said that it is looking to expand its brand partnerships on the platform and aims to triple the product count by the end of 2021.

Florian Heubrandner, vice president global textiles business at Lenzing AG, added: “We are thrilled to diversify our services and provide brands and retailers with a one-stop platform that connects with eco-conscious shoppers directly.

“As we continue to develop more sustainable textile solutions, we hope that this new e-commerce channel will evolve into one of our brand partners’ key consumer engagement channels. We also hope that consumers will enjoy a new one-stop platform that is not only convenient to use, but also empowers them to make informed purchases of sustainable clothing and home textile products.”