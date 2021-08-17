Levi's collaborates with Naomi Osaka

Champion tennis star Naomi Osaka is collaborating with famed denim brand Levi’s for a capsule collection. The collection is sustainability focused with a combination of up cycled and vintage denim pieces, giving a new take on existing Levi’s designs.

For the collection, Osaka created four distinct pieces that were a combination athletic and feminine. Osaka has been a longtime fashion lover herself. In the promotion video for the collection, she’s quoted saying, “When we were little, me and my little sister would take car rides and drive for hours and hours on end and we would have little fashion design battles and have my dad pick the winner so it’s always been a thing for us growing up.”

The collection also draws on Osaka’s Japanese heritage with a denim kimono and matching obi belt. Other pieces include two styles of denim shorts and a trucker jacket bustier. The Levi’s x Naomi Osaka collection will be available at select Levi’s stores on August 24 and on the Levi’s app.