Levi's launches jeans fit guide on Amazon Alexa

Denim and lifestyle brand Levi’s is looking to leverage the power of conversational commerce with a new industry-first innovative jeans fit guide with Amazon Alexa.

The fit guide on Alexa is exclusive to Germany until the end of December and aims to bolster Levi’s direct-to-consumer-first strategy by focusing on reimagining the online shopping experience through the holiday season.

The innovative guide features an interactive voice-driven questionnaire, which helps customers select the right fit and style of jeans from the comfort of their homes, as Levi’s looks to reduce the stress and uncertainty of jeans shopping by empowering consumers with personalised options.

Consumers can test the new offer on their Alexa-enabled device by saying, “Alexa, starte den Levi’s Fit Guide”. Shoppers are then guided through a series of questions, determining their gender, style and fit preferences before being recommended the fit that best matches each answer, selecting from 18 men’s and women’s Levi’s jeans styles available on Amazon.

The recommended fit is described by Alexa or shown on Alexa-enabled screen devices, highlighting the key characteristics of the suggested style. Shoppers then have the option to add the suggested product to their Amazon cart or purchase the item directly on the Levi’s website or in a Levi’s store.

Lucia Marcuzzo, managing director of Europe, Levi Strauss & Co. said in a statement: “The Levi’s Jeans Fit Guide underscores our focus on being DTC-first by offering our German consumers an innovative way to find their perfect jeans fit. It brings elements of the in-person shopping experience to the comfort of their homes and helps to remove some of the uncertainty around style and fit that comes with making an online purchase.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon to enhance the experience for Levi’s® fans in one of our key European markets and to be the first fashion brand globally to run a Branded Experience on Alexa.”