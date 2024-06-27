Levi’s unveils collaboration with McLaren Racing

Denim and fashion brand Levi’s has unveiled its debut collaborative collection with McLaren Racing celebrating heritage and innovation to coincide with this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix.

The Levi’s x McLaren Racing collection will be available worldwide from July 3 and features a racing jacket, racing suit, gloves, heritage trucker, heritage 501 jeans, constructor’s T-shirt, and a bandana.

The collection has been inspired by the spirit of McLaren Racing’s vintage era, and the standout piece, the cropped and boxy fit racing jacket in a light wash denim, features a chain stitch embroidery logo on the back, twill taping at cuff and hem and an embossed veg tan leather co-branded patch.

The straight-leg racing suit is also offered in the same light wash with a slight drop crotch and a roomy fit and features vintage-inspired patches, a crackle print down the right leg, and the same co-branded patch.

The three-tone racing gloves are inspired by archival McLaren Racing graphic vintage posters, utilising colours from the classic McLaren colour palette and featuring perforation patterns for breathability. Made with Italian leather and a Levi’s shank for snap closure, the gloves display an embroidered signature of McLaren Racing founder Bruce McLaren and a debossed McLaren logo.

To further honour the McLaren Racing heritage, the Heritage 501 jeans feature vintage-inspired patches and a red co-branded back patch, and a first for the historic garment, the left back pocket has been replaced with a shadow pocket featuring a crackle print as well as a red tape welt zipper pocket at the top.

The collection launches on July 3 and will be available in select Levi’s stores, online and via the brand’s app.