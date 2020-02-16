LFW AW20: Rixo collaborates with Christian Lacroix

Rixo used its London Fashion Week presentation to unveil a ‘see now, buy now’ collaboration with the House of Christian Lacroix that features reimagining archive couture prints in signature Rixo silhouettes.

The limited-edition capsule collection, features 19 ready-to-wear looks that capture the essence of Christian Lacroix’s archive with re-engineered iconic prints that have been designed with varying scales and combinations of prints, juxtaposing diagonal stripes, florals, polka dots and checks.

Lacroix’s dynamic motifs have been combined with a contemporary Rixo twist to create colourful pieces, with two hero mini skirt suit shapes seen alongside instantly recognisable Rixo dress styles and separates.

The London-based womenswear label has also stayed true to the baroque-inspired elements synonymous with the House of Christian Lacroix by using statement gold buttons, embellished butterflies, contrasting pockets, 3D rosettes, velvet trims, oversized jewel embellishment and pleated ruffles in bright punchy hues.

Henrietta Rix, co-founder of Rixo said in a statement: At just four years into Rixo, it’s amazing to see how open and forward-thinking our favourite historic fashion house is to collaborating with an emerging contemporary brand.

“It was a dream come true when we saw the email hit our inbox (literally sent shivers up our spine!) – we screeched with excitement and set up a coffee date with the team immediately.”

Rix, added: “The beauty of not having investors and being female founders is that we can follow our instincts – when we’re passionate about something and know in our gut it’s right, we jump in headfirst and go straight to work.”

In an effort to remain sustainable and special, pieces from the latest collection are 1 of 50 globally, and will be available exclusively in-store and online with Rixo and Browns, as well as at Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysees Paris concept store from size XXS (UK6) to XL (UK16).

Rixo unveils collaboration with House of Christian Lacroix during London Fashion Week

The collaboration was unveiled with an haute-couture-inspired world of extravagance at the Kimpton Fitzroy London featuring cocktails, grazing tables with Marie-Antoinette inspired mountains of fruit, macarons towers, eclairs, meringues and cakes, a string orchestra and a V&A-installed Christian Lacroix exhibition featuring haute couture pieces that inspired the new ready-to-wear collaboration.

Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder of Rixo said: “Both Henrietta and I have always been obsessed with Christian Lacroix. On our vintage hunting trips in Paris, the best pieces we’d find and love the most would always be Lacroix. Being let loose in the House of Christian Lacroix archive in Paris to delve into the true history and DNA of the brand was awe-inspiring.

“The Lacroix DNA is so in tune with RIXO’s – their vibrant visual prints and their completely individual and empowering viewpoint on style- it felt natural to collaborate. We’re so proud of what we have been able to create together.”

Images: courtesy Rixo