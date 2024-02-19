LFW AW24: Robyn Lynch unveils collaborations with C.P. Company and Geox

Dublin-born designer, Robyn Lynch reinterpreted Irish dance for her autumn/winter 2024 collection showcased during London Fashion Week in a tribute to her younger sister Adrianna, a professional Irish dancer.

Family is always a great source of inspiration from Lynch, and in her show notes she explained: “I vividly remember all these weekends spent in sports halls at competitions, seeing the glitz and the drama that happened on and off stage.

“I loved the contrasting feeling of a rich, abstract devoré against our recycled nylons. So this tension of pragmatic versus decorative became a through line in the process.”

Robyn Lynch AW24 collection

In a playful nod to her sister’s stage wardrobe, Celtic knots and monogram embroidery appear layered over classic outdoors trousers in the form of dancing skirts crafted with John Carey Design, a heritage artisan known for their Irish dance costumes. This sat alongside laser-etched jeans, Aran knit zip-up cardigans and slinky rugby tops.

The collection also unveiled a special upcycled collaboration with C.P. Company, remixing the Italian sportswear brand’s signature outerwear designs, such as deconstructing and reassembling them into tighter silhouettes, as well as building layers of knitwear into the garments and repurposing original fastenings and hardware. C.P. Company’s signature goggles were also embossed with the Robyn Lynch logo.

Robyn Lynch AW24 collection

On working with C.P. Company, Lynch said: “It was really fascinating to take apart the garments and learn about their impressive construction, the detailing, the finishings – all of these elements definitely influenced the way I design myself. “I considered the purpose of each item of clothing and its various parts. A perfect example is the C.P. Company Goggle Jacket.”

As this was also Lynch’s final show as part of the NewGen programme she revisited and perfected some of the cuts of seasons past, such as taking the Irish island embroidery from AW22 and transforming it into diamanté-encrusted dark denim jorts, while the SS23 bodycon technical knit became a longline hoodie with an elastic toggle belt.

Robyn Lynch AW24 collection

Lynch also marked her first official foray into footwear with a collaboration with Italian shoemaker Geox. The sleek range of trainers embody the dad shoe trend and feature Geox Respira technology for optimal breathability and are crafted from suede, leather and manmade fabrics.

“I knew I wanted to reference my dad’s all-time favourite shoe, the perennial Geox Uomo Snake, explained Lynch. “After going through all the variations of the model, I decided on revisiting a style from 2005. We created three variations, each in a different combination of browns and blues, seamlessly incorporated into the silhouettes.”

Robyn Lynch AW24 collection

Robyn Lynch AW24 collection