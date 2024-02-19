LFW AW24: Roksanda debuts footwear collaboration with FitFlop

Against the backdrop of Tate Britain, Roksanda showcased a collection that took inspiration from one of her architectural heroes, Le Corbusier and his summers spent in the south of France for a colourful take on autumn/winter.

Celebrating the “beauty found within the human soul and its dialogue with nature,” the collection featured elegant, tailored looks with distinctive silhouettes, juxtaposed against dramatic shoulders and tailored waistlines in traditional autumnal tones, such as Pantone’s ‘Eggplant’ from its LFW colour trend report, as well as brighter hues like Sherbert pink.

Roksanda AW24 Collection Credits: Roksanda

Other looks were constructed and styled in modular forms, inspired by Corbusier’s sculptural forms, created in the same Melton Wool used in interiors and homes. Murals and tapestries of the Swiss-French architect were showcased as wearable art on a show-stopping cape with a long train and tailored dresses that looked like they were wrapped around the body.

For AW24, Roksanda also introduced slashed skirts, overlayed on top of trousers, as well as leather in the form of a Sienna Suede skirt coated in a high-gloss black ‘cracked’ finish and a Sage leather trench coat hand-sprayed with Chartreuse panelling. There was also handmade sculptural jewellery in light-gold manipulated silk satin form and geometric-shaped handbags.

Roksanda AW24 Credits: Roksanda

Roksanda ended the collection with the designer's signature architectural silhouettes and bold colours, with sculptural ballgowns and skirts in yellow, midnight blue and eggplant taffeta, designed to highlight waves crashing against the shore.

Roksanda inspired by Le Corbusier for autumn/winter 2024

FitFlop x Roksanda collection Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The London-based fashion label also debuts its footwear collaboration with ergonomic and wellness footwear brand FitFlop. The first drop for AW24 is a curated edit of FitFlop styles with Roksanda hand-selected colours, such as orange, yellow, and eggplant. Colours that were selected to celebrate “the intersection between athleisure and art”. Styles include FitFlop’s toe-post sandals, clogs, and shearling laced boots.

The collaboration was first announced in November 2023 and will continue into spring/summer 2025, where Roksanda will offer a “unique and vibrant range” that captures the designer’s bold, contemporary design language.

Roksanda AW24 collection Credits: Roksanda

FitFlop aims for the collaboration to offer “unparalleled comfort and energising products to their loyal fan base, while engaging in new consumers seeking fashion forward options that balance contemporary style and ergonomic design”.

Marica Kilgore, founder of FitFlop, added: “In Roksanda, we’ve found a kindred spirit. A brand that celebrates timeless style with a serving of great energy on the side. What better inspiration for shoes that give you great energy when you wear them?”

The first FitFlop x Roksanda collection will be available to buy online and in selected retail stores globally from September 2024.

The collection comes as FitFlop rebrands to target a younger consumer to “power their next stage of growth” at home and internationally.

Roksanda AW24 collection Credits: Roksanda

Roksanda AW24 collection Credits: Roksanda