LFW: Five Minutes With… Miló Maria

London-based contemporary womenswear label Miló Maria, which launched in the summer of 2017, has become a fixture of the emerging designer market as a brand that fuses menswear tailoring with feminine fluidity.

Designer and founder Maria studied at London College of Fashion and later graduated from Istituto Marangoni with a degree in Fashion Design and places cut, fit and craftsmanship at the heart of her collections with the aim of offers “everyday luxury pieces for a minimalist wardrobe”.

Her modern and minimal aesthetic has made her a hit with singers including Lady Gaga and Rita Ora, and for autumn/winter 2019 she is inspired by “strong women who built their own reality”. The narrative of the new collection stems from Maria’s relationship with her grandmother, Liudmila states the brand’s show notes, where she was a creative woman in a factory job that didn’t allow creativity and that’s what inspired her to start her own label.

For autumn/winter 2019, the collection incorporates go-to staples, beautiful tailoring, soft leather and luxury fabrics that are juxtaposed with 90’s references, with Maria offering bold and colourful prints alongside neutral pinks and coffee hues to empower her customers. Standout pieces includes coats in red and soft green leathers, as well as screen printed wool and a fluffy pink faux fur coat.

Miló Maria presents her autumn/winter 2019 collection at London Fashion Week

Following the Miló Maria presentation on the final day of London Fashion Week, FashionUnited caught up founder and designer, Maria to find out about the inspiration behind the autumn/winter 2019 collection, what’s so special about showing in London, as well as her goals for the next 12-months of her fashion brand.

What’s the inspiration for your autumn/winter 2019 collection?

Maria: "While creating the AW19 collection, I was inspired by strong women who build their own reality. I drew great inspiration from my grandmother. She grew up in post-war USSR, and spent her days working in a factory, she always found time to be creative, using whatever she had to hand to make art, sculpture and jewellery.

“I have always admired her perseverance and creative spirit. I have tried to translate this into my clothing, utilising bold colours and prints with signature tailoring and techniques.”

What’s so special about showing during London Fashion Week?

“I moved to London when I was very young to study fashion design, so the city has shaped my sense of creativity. I’m excited and honoured to show my collection in a city that I consider home.”

If not London, then where would you rather be?

“New York - I love the fast-paced energy of the city.”

Can you describe who the ‘Miló Maria’ customer is?

“Forward-thinking women who like to dress with individuality.”

What are the goals for your label in the next 12-months?

“I would love to launch a resort collection alongside my main ready-to-wear collections. There are great brands launching into resort and I would love Miló Maria to be a part of that too.”

One piece of advice you’d give a student fashion designer starting out?

“Stay true to your vision and surround yourself with people who believe in you and support you.”

If you wasn’t a fashion designer - what would you be?

“A pilot.”

Images: courtesy of Miló Maria by Masha Mel