LFW: Mark Fast brings back Old Hollywood glamour

Canadian-born, London-based Mark Fast opened London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019 with a magnificent collection inspired by the Golden age of Hollywood to mark a glamorous return to the catwalk.

A decade ago, Fast made his London Fashion Week debut as part of the On|Off platform, it was innovative and diverse as well as showcasing a luxurious new form of knitwear, and his ability to make knit sexy has made him a firm favourite on the emerging designer fashion week circuit.

Fast forward 10 years, a few seasons away from the catwalk to “reflect on himself and his brand”, and it is safe to say Fast is back at his very best, producing edgy glamour by combining his innovative use of knitwear with his unique approach to celebrating the natural curves of the female form with his bodycon silhouettes.

For autumn/winter 2019, Fast has been inspired by Old Hollywood films such as ‘What a Way to Go’ and ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ as well as iconic actresses such as Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth.

He sees knitwear as sculpture and each season he experiments with different volumes to create sensual silhouettes and for autumn/winter he offered a glamorous takes on Hollywood dressing with cocktail gowns with puff ball skirts and fringe detailing, as well as flowing capes with shredded feather-like qualities over seamless smooth bodycon jumpsuits that highlight his innovative knitwear and stitching techniques.

If the flowing structures of the glamorous line-up wasn’t enough to make a statement, Fast served up the collection up in a vibrant rainbow colour palette of zesty orange, mint, violet, blue and pink, alongside some more traditional autumnal tones of forest green, brown, and black.

Fast, who has earned numerous accolades including a four season sponsorship from Topshop and the British Fashion Council, has had many fashion week highlights, one season Kanye West sat front row and caused quite a stir as he admired the Nineties grunge inspired autumn/winter 2012 collection, Daisy Lowe stunned the fashion crowd when she walked his show, and he was the first designer to use plus-size models to walk his show to highlight the diversity of female bodies.

His intricate and handcrafted dresses have also attracted many celebrity fans including Tilda Swinton, Grace Jones, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Ciara, and Kylie Minogue.

Images: courtesy of Mark Fast