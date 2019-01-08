Fashionunited
 
LFW Men’s: Oliver Spencer highlights sustainability
Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Oliver Spencer is going green for autumn/winter 2019, not just in his use of the hue for his autumnal colour palette that also included beige, navy and ochre, but for his use of eco wools at the heart of the collection.

For AW19, the British designer is on an Alpine Journey states the show notes that “involves consideration to our environment and changing behaviour towards the planet” and that is reflecting in his collection with the use of sustainable fibres such as eco wool and UK-based fabrications.

“This year we will all do a little more, we cannot change our footprint without thinking about our steps,” added Spencer.

To cut down the brand’s footprint, the standout fabric used for the tailor’s suits is woollen seersucker, which is home-grown in Lancashire. This is shown alongside eco wool, as well as velvet and corduroy.

While the suits are the brand’s big draw their was an utilitarian feel mixed with contemporary luxury, with oversized patchwork shirts worn with high waist, pleated trousers to create a contemporary feel, while bomber jackets teamed with trousers created a new form of casual suit.

While Spencer may have stating that 2019 is “the year of slow fashion” he still offered up a see-now-buy-now element with his partnership with social network Vero, which allowed his ‘Melted Edges’ T-shirt available for purchase exclusively through his Vero feed during the show. The T-shirt has been design by Royal Academy student, Matilda Moors.

Spencer, a self-taught tailor, founded the brand in 2002 to offer premium modern tailoring. He started with a single store on Lamb’s Conduit Street and has gone on to open four more shops alongside an international online business.

Images: courtesy of Oliver Spencer

london fashion week men’s lfwm oliver spencer
 

