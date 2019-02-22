LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

If there was an award for the funniest fashion presentation during London Fashion Week it would have certainly been awarded to Mother of Pearl for their fashionable ball pit.

The British brand, which has an ongoing collaboration with BBC Earth to highlight the issues and the solutions that the fashion industry needs to adopt for a more sustainable planet, ensure that the presentation was a circular event, where everything has been rented to “create minimal waste”.

This included hiring more than 300,000 pearl balls from BallMania to transforms the Fitzrovia Chapel into a ball pit as they wanted to “create a moment of comic relief in the midst of fashion week,” stated the brand in the show notes. The pearl balls surrounding the models represent the "plethora of microplastics that are deposited into the oceans each day from the washing of synthetic fibres, which causes series issues to marine life”.

As for the collection, creative director Amy Powney has been inspired by Pretty Woman’s Vivian Ward, who she calls: “One of Los Angeles’ or more specifically Beverly Hills’, iconic female protagonist”. With clashing polka dots and rose florals featuring heavily throughout the collection of elegant dresses reimagined with drape and pleat details creating a juxtaposition of soft fluidity and structured tailoring.

Whilst vintage-inspired separates are seen pared back with nipped in wide leg trousers to “conjure a sense of both thrift and exquisite”.

The high summer LA style continues with the accessories with silk quilted swimming hats featuring couture back bows for a playful, flirty yet timeless feel.

Images: courtesy of Mother of Pearl