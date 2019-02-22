Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’
FASHION

LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

If there was an award for the funniest fashion presentation during London Fashion Week it would have certainly been awarded to Mother of Pearl for their fashionable ball pit.

LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

The British brand, which has an ongoing collaboration with BBC Earth to highlight the issues and the solutions that the fashion industry needs to adopt for a more sustainable planet, ensure that the presentation was a circular event, where everything has been rented to “create minimal waste”.

LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

This included hiring more than 300,000 pearl balls from BallMania to transforms the Fitzrovia Chapel into a ball pit as they wanted to “create a moment of comic relief in the midst of fashion week,” stated the brand in the show notes. The pearl balls surrounding the models represent the "plethora of microplastics that are deposited into the oceans each day from the washing of synthetic fibres, which causes series issues to marine life”.

LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

As for the collection, creative director Amy Powney has been inspired by Pretty Woman’s Vivian Ward, who she calls: “One of Los Angeles’ or more specifically Beverly Hills’, iconic female protagonist”. With clashing polka dots and rose florals featuring heavily throughout the collection of elegant dresses reimagined with drape and pleat details creating a juxtaposition of soft fluidity and structured tailoring.

LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

Whilst vintage-inspired separates are seen pared back with nipped in wide leg trousers to “conjure a sense of both thrift and exquisite”.

LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

The high summer LA style continues with the accessories with silk quilted swimming hats featuring couture back bows for a playful, flirty yet timeless feel.

LFW: Mother of Pearl ‘Vivian’

Images: courtesy of Mother of Pearl

lfw london fashion week aw19 mother of pearl
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

Latest jobs

 

MOST READ