LFW: Shrimps make catwalk debut for AW19

Shrimps, the contemporary fashion label from London-based designer, Hannah Weiland launch in 2013 and instantly became a hit with fashion editors, influencers and buyers for its fun, colourful faux-fur designs and the now cult beaded Antonia bag.

For autumn/winter 2019, Shrimps stepped away from their usual presentation format to showcase its growing ready-to-wear line on the catwalk with a collection inspired by Greek Mythology and how the gods and goddesses continue to inspire art, literature and culture, as well as modern life.

With a celestial backdrop painted by artist Ryan Driscoll, the Shrimps models, or better still goddesses glided down the catwalk in ethereal Grecian style dresses interpreting the world of Greek mythes in the collection’s prints, depicting the strength, femininity and power of goddesses like Gaea, Goddess of Earth, Amphitrite, Goddess of the Sea, and Venus, Goddess of Love.

The vibrant colour palette of bright orange, banana yellow, soft apricot, peacock blue and gold echoed the ethereal feel of the collection, as well as continuing the Shrimps need for colour and fun even during the autumnal months, and these hues looked beautiful in the prairie-meets-Greek goddess gowns as well as the flattering dresses with puff sleeves.

Shrimps inspired by Greek myths for autumn/winter 2019

Shrimps first made its mark with its faux fur outerwear, leading the conversation on cruelty free fashion, and it was its bright yellow faux fur coat that was the standout, its dressing-gown style will surely be an instant sellout. Other key looks included a cape floor length apricot faux fur with tie detailing and knee length and cropped jackets with painting-like patterns swirled on, telling the stories of the gods and goddesses.

However, what was noticeable about Weiland’s debut catwalk show was how the brand was continuing to grow, there was much more focus on its full ready-to-wear offering taking the Shrimps wearer from day-to-cocktails, with dresses, skirts and “modern separates” including trousers and shirts with statement sleeves and collars, as well as its statement faux fur coats.

In addition, Shrimps now signature peal bags have been updated in oversized shapes and new colourways with added floral motifs, miniature treasure chests, embellished shells and knotted macrame.

To complete the Shrimps goddess look there were also pearl and faux fur headbands, and Greek wreath hairclips and earrings, as well as faux fur scarfs emblazoned with the labels name.

Images: courtesy of Shrimps