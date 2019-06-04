LFW, Smartwater team up for 2nd edition of ‘The Platform’

Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) has partnered Smartwater to launch the second edition of its young designer mentorship program ‘The Platform.’ The theme of the platform this season is ‘Made Differently.’ The program seeks innovative designers who push the boundaries of design. This season, applicants will showcase cutting edge technology and innovation in fabrics/materials or surface application.

Registration for the LFW mentorship program is open until June 15 after which a jury will shortlist three designers. These three chosen designers will be mentored by a group of fashion professionals who will help them to create a collection to be shown at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. A winner, selected from these three designers, will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 3 lakh besides an opportunity to participate in a one week incubator programme. LFW first launched The Platform at its Winter/ Festive 2018 edition with the aim of fostering new design talent in India.