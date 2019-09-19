LFW SS20: Julien Macdonald showcases "high-high-octane glamour”

When you think about the designers that bring glitz and glamour, no-one does it quite like Julien Macdonald, his catwalk shows are much more than just beautiful sparkling dresses, his events are an experience, with a party vibe, and his spring/summer 2020 collaboration with his “dear friend” Gabriela Gonzalez was no different.

Set in Southwark Cathedral, the show started with cocktails and high energy music, it was more like a club night than a London Fashion Week catwalk show, and that says everything about Macdonald, he loves to make an entrance, he wants his celeb-packed front row, which included Lottie Moss, Bianca Jagger, Abbey Clancy and Sabrina Elba to not only look good in his creations but have the best time ever.

His latest collection, called Julien x Gabriela, is the start of what is being billed as a new couture brand, while the aesthetic isn’t radically different, the Welsh fashion designer, who worked under Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel before launching his own label in 1997, was instead sharing the spotlight with socialite Gabriela Gonzalez, one of his biggest clients that can now add fashion designer to her resume.

Julien Macdonald presents Julien x Gabriela at London Fashion Week

In the show notes, Macdonald states: “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with my dear friend Gabriela, who embodies my aesthetic, of a strong, beautiful, and confident woman. She is a global traveller living the jet-set lifestyle while also a gifted mother.”

The pair teased their project at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with Alessandra Ambrosio and Mariah Carey wearing glittering chevron embellished gowns, and the spring/summer 2020 collection seemed like a continuation of that, with elegance and “high-high-octane glamour” at the heart of the capsule line.

This was a collection with Macdonald’s glamour in the DNA, filled with va-va-voom, with barely-there red carpet-ready gowns and jumpsuits made in his signature finely knit sheaths, featuring heavy fringing, asymmetrical hemlines, off-the-shoulder detailing, cape-like details, shimmering sequins, and beautiful embellished elements crafted by hand.

But it was more than just spring/summer this collection also mixed in resort elements with intricate and very sexy swimwear for women cut into the showcase, as well as marble-printed swim trunks for men.

There was a lot more colour in the mix, pastel tones even, apparently included for Gonzalez, with the mint green, pinks and blues, worked perfectly alongside the bold black and silvery shimmering tones that Macdonald is known for.

“I fell in love with Julien’s red carpet designs a long time ago and am so happy to call Julien a beloved friend and partner in this venture,” added Gonzalez. “My life has taken me to so many different places, I’ve always turned to Julien to outfit me for those special occasions. I’m very excited for this collection and can’t wait for the debut.”

Images: courtesy of Julien Macdonald - Julien x Gabriela SS20