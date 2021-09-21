LFW SS22: Victoria Beckham is dreaming of a European getaway

Victoria Beckham may not have been on the official London Fashion Week schedule this season, but she definitely didn’t want to miss out, and this morning unveiled her spring/summer 2022 collection online with a film on her website.

Entitled ‘Movements,’ Beckham offers a playful mood for spring/summer 2022 with an ode to the European getaway, which she describes as “rose-tinted and rooted in elegance”. With a collection filled with soft, summer tailoring, silk slips and wrap skirts in a colour palette inspired by sunsets with romantic sorbet shades alongside jolts of metallics, ice blue and burnt orange.

Image: courtesy of Victoria Beckham

“When thinking about this season I was drawn to the elegance of a European summer; linen suits, slip dresses and sunsets,” explains Beckham in her show notes. “The way a trip like that can make you feel almost detached from reality, like it’s another era. It’s quite romantic.”

While the collection offers a romantic feel, there is also a masculine silhouette, capturing that holiday state of mind and a shared suitcase, allowing for you to borrow pieces from your boyfriend’s or husband’s wardrobe - such as a swimsuit under a shirt.

Image: courtesy of Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham SS22 ready-to-wear

Beckham added: “I liked the idea of a couple sharing their holiday wardrobe. Your partner’s shirt thrown over your swimsuit or slip dress, a shacket tucked into tailored trousers. Swapping your everyday jewellery for a single heavy piece, something a little masculine.

“A masculine silhouette is part of our DNA. There was quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind when I was thinking about this season. Leo [DiCaprio] in linen, Ray Liotta in Goodfellas – the string vest and unbuttoned shirt – then of course Mr Beckham himself.”

Image: courtesy of Victoria Beckham

This resulted in a collection of contrasts, with fluid, silk strappy dresses grounded with masculinity with slouchy tailoring and voluminous coats, while demure kitted polo shirts were teamed with structured metallic wrap skirts, and string vests were layered over elegant silk skirts and dresses.

Image: courtesy of Victoria Beckham

For spring/summer 2022, Victoria Beckham is saying that it is all about “embracing the uncomplicated”.

Image: courtesy of Victoria Beckham