LFW Summer/Resort 2020: Amit Aggarwal to showcase collection at finale

The Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 is on in Mumbai from February 12 to 16. At the finale designer Amit Aggarwal will showcase his summer/resort 2020 collection 'Axil' with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as the showstopper. The collection will feature materials including moulded plastic to reimagine traditional shapes in unconventional materials. Recycled sequin tubes, organza, recycled rubber cords, and bonded silks will also feature to showcase a range of textures. It is built around a vision of the future, a world in which every life form thrives in a celebration of coexistence.

The inspiration for this collection stems from a world where the natural and man-made exist in harmony, almost supporting one another while adding to their beauty. It makes intensive use of hand embellishments and craftsmanship that not only beautify the garment, but also interact with the wearer. Overall, the collection pushes our ideology for bionics, blending the beauty of man-made with the infinite wonder of the natural world.

Lakmé Fashion Week is on at the JioWorld Garden in Mumbai. The theme for this season’s event is 'Better in 3D'. The finale is scheduled to be held at Mukesh Mills in Mumbai.