  • Li-Ning ignites olympic flame in Milan

Li-Ning ignites olympic flame in Milan

Li-Ning brings the Olympic spirit to Milan ahead of the official start of the Winter Games, making it snow for its fashion show.
Li-Ning AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
By Ole Spötter

Automated translation

Read the original de or da it ja nl pl pt tr zh
Bringing a touch of winter to Milan Fashion Week, Li-Ning—the Chinese Olympic Committee's official partner—reimagined its runway as a striking, snow-covered landscape. A huge ice palace served as the backdrop from which the models descended. A platform, where a red railway carriage was stationed, set the scene. It guided guests through the sporting highlights of the brand and the People's Republic.

This theme carried through to the collection. The focus was on the Olympic rings, the Chinese team and various sports, such as snowboarding and ice hockey.

Li-Ning AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
Li-Ning AW26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The athletic collection referenced these sports with details such as the classic lacing of an ice hockey jersey on a hoodie, as well as ski masks and goggles. Prints of snowflakes and mountain landscapes completed the winter theme.

One of the collection's highlights was the long, sporty winter coats. They were cut significantly wider than usual, creating a cape-like effect.

Li-Ning Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The colour palette focused primarily on various shades of red and blue. Orange, purple, black and white also featured in individual looks.

For the grand finale, the brand made it snow, a move that seemed to surprise even Jackie Chan. The actor, a long-time friend of the brand, also presented a collaborative capsule collection. The collection was created with the brand founded by the eponymous Olympian.

From left to right: Ma Long, Li Ning and Jackie Chan Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.

FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com

