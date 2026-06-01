Lié Studio expands into eyewear

Copenhagen-based accessory brand, Lié Studio, known for its minimalist, timeless jewellery, hair accessories, and leather goods, is expanding into eyewear with the launch of its debut sunglasses collection this month.

Founded in late 2021 by Danish twin sisters and fashion models Amalie and Cecilie Moosgaard, the brand is adding eyewear for the first time with its pre-fall 2026 collection, introducing frames that reference “classic eyewear codes with a contemporary sensibility”.

Lié Studio debut sunglasses collection Credits: Lié Studio

Launching on June 1, the collection will feature three styles, the ‘Lee,’ ‘Matteo,’ and ‘Robyn,’ which have been designed to offer “confidence, elegance, and everyday wearability,” with silhouettes including a softly rounded and oversized shape, a classic square frame, and a subtle cat-eye form.

The frames have been designed to offer “thoughtful proportions” for a flattering fit, with sculpted lines and sleek temples to “add character without being overpowering,” as well as to be worn season after season.

The collection has been crafted in Italy from premium Mazzucchelli acetate and finished with lenses offering 100 percent UVA and UVB protection, with each style available in a range of colourways, including black, light and dark tortoise, and burgundy.

The sunglasses are priced at 220 pounds/euros / 270 US dollars, and will be available in-store, on lie-studio.com, and at select retailers globally.