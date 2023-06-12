Lisaa Mode 2023 students to present collections in Paris

On June 13 2023, Lisaa Mode Paris, the fashion school of the Institute of Applied Arts (Institut Supérieur des Arts Appliqués), is organising two shows to celebrate the graduation class of 2023 in the bachelor of fashion design and styling programme.

Does the younger generation hold the future of fashion in its hands? Undoubtedly, given the number of awards created to celebrate young talent, and the success of fashion school catwalks. This year, Lisaa Mode Paris is organising not one, but two shows at the Élysée Montmartre in Paris. The first show will take place at 6 PM for friends and family. The second will be for industry professionals and will take place at 8 PM.

The school will showcase a selection of the twenty most emblematic collections of the Lisaa Mode graduate class of 2023, 40 percent of which are for men, even though artistic director Romain Boyer has been observing increasingly unisex silhouettes for several years. Nevertheless, out of 120 pieces, 59 are for women and 61 for men.

The collections are accessorised and one hundred percent designed with CSR in mind, in terms of the choice of materials, prototyping, the sales system and marketing. Students are therefore required to possess global expertise and a 180-degree vision (it should be noted that there are more and more boys in the graduating classes). They can explore all market sectors, but must create a synergy between their creativity and commercially viable products./p>

Each student is free to choose his or her own theme. In terms of emerging trends, Romain Boyer sees a return to tradition. "A lot of students are talking about their social, family and geographical origins, while at the same time being contemporary. But there is also a return to the great creativity of the 90s. Creation for creation's sake". Isn't freshness just what you'd expect from young fashion school graduates?

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.