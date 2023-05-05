Lisaa Mode Paris students raise money for charity

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Rock en Seine music festival, set to take place on 23, 25, 26 and 27 August 2023, the students of Lisaa Mode Paris are committed to helping people who are victims of social injustice. Nearly 500 accessories made from unsold or surplus fabrics will be sold on a dedicated stand in the Act! area of Rock en Seine.

The money collected will be donated to the non-profit organisation French Popular Relief (Secours Populaire), which aims to combat poverty and discrimination, to finance the association's solidarity wardrobe.

During an exceptional Hackathon-couture in the school's premises last March, the 650 students of Lisaa Mode Paris took turns for 24 consecutive hours, day and night, to produce a collection of upcycled clothes and accessories.

The merchandising was made from clothes collected by Secours Populaire, old Rock en Seine collections and surplus fabrics from major French fashion brands.

490 pieces were created: bags, bobs, water bottle holders, embroidered and screen-printed accessories, as well as screen-printed t-shirts. Students will volunteer to personalise each piece during the festival.

All proceeds from these sales will be donated to the Secours Populaire de Paris to finance the clothing services offered by the association. Every year, the association's cloakroom welcomes more than 2,700 families and households in Paris to enable them to dress with dignity.

A partnership as part of music festival Rock en Seine

Anxious to participate in the awareness of contemporary societal issues and to take concrete action, the festival uses its reputation to raise awareness about these issues among its community and festival-goers through its "Rock en Seine s'engage" programme and the Act! (Act, Create, Transmit) zone installed at the core of the festival.

Set up to raise the profile of commitment and reflection, this space on the festival site complements the experience by hosting and highlighting associative projects each year.

"Fashion is not just for the elite. We seek to raise awareness among our students and get them to work on projects with real added value," Vincent Lyleire, head of partnerships at Lisaa Mode, said in the press release shared by the school. This excitement during the Hackathon is a real incentive to create unique pieces, and a stimulus for students to surpass themselves for a good cause.

"The Secours Populaire de Paris is delighted to see the birth of this project, which is perfectly in line with the values of the association, both in terms of its ethical and sustainable nature and of course its solidarity", adds Simona Ricci, head of the Secours Populaire solidarity boutique.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English: Veerle Versteeg.