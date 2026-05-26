Loewe to dress Spain's national football teams until 2030

Madrid – In an unprecedented move for its development as a fashion house and for the off-pitch image of Spain's senior national football players, luxury house Loewe and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have today announced the start of a long-term collaboration. Under the agreement, Loewe becomes the new “official tailor” for the senior national football teams. The brand will assume this role starting in 2026 and will continue for the next four years.

Both Loewe's management and the RFEF have highlighted that as a result of this new official sponsorship, the fashion house will dress the players of the senior men's and women's Spanish national teams off the pitch for the next four years. This period will cover the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, the US and Canada, starting on June 11, 2026, through to the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco. For these events, and any other official engagements in between, players from both teams will wear a complete travel wardrobe designed by Loewe's creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

Unai Simón wearing Loewe for the Spanish national football team. Credits: Bruno Staub, courtesy of Loewe.

With the signing of this sponsorship agreement, “the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Loewe are beginning a collaboration whereby the fashion brand will dress the senior men's and women's Spanish national teams on their travels around the world for the next four years,” the RFEF specified. “The fashion house thus joins the list of sponsors who have placed their trust in the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Spanish national team in the face of the challenges that Spanish football has on the horizon in the coming years.” Loewe will be responsible for dressing “both teams with a complete travel wardrobe throughout the matches and tournaments to be held around the world,” from the World Cup in “the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026,” to the one in “Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2030.”

“Founded in Madrid in 1846, Loewe is renowned for its excellence in leather, its innovative craftsmanship and its unique spirit,” Loewe's management stated. “Through craftsmanship and creative expression, the house has explored the idea of Spanish identity since its foundation, not as a fixed image, but as a tactile, expressive and constantly evolving language.” Building on this tradition, and “coinciding with the house's 180th anniversary, this exploration now extends to the sporting world, accompanying a generation of players who are redefining football with their talent and instinct and who represent Spain with the same energy, optimism and intuition that inspire Loewe.”

From 2026 World Cup to Spain's in 2030

From this perspective, the partnership is a milestone that will open a new chapter in the house's exploration of Spanish identity. It will also further cement its roots in Spain, project its image as a Spanish brand and expand its connection with the world of sport. To formalise the union between Loewe and the Spanish national football teams, a series of photographs taken by Bruno Staub have been released. The images were shot at the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, just outside Madrid, and feature national team players Pedri, Unai Simón, Rodri, Pau Cubarsí and Nico Williams.

Pau Cubarsí wearing Loewe for the Spanish national football team. Credits: Bruno Staub, courtesy of Loewe.

Pedri wearing Loewe for the Spanish national football team. Credits: Bruno Staub, courtesy of Loewe.

Rodri wearing Loewe for the Spanish national football team. Credits: Bruno Staub, courtesy of Loewe.

In addition to their illustrious subjects, the photographs also showcase each player wearing what is presented as the core men's “uniform” designed by Loewe and its creative directors for their main off-pitch appearances representing the senior national team. The look consists of an electric blue polo shirt, serving as a base layer for a three-button suit featuring the Loewe emblem embroidered on the inside of the sleeve and the national team crest on the chest. These pieces will be complemented by various tailoring, casualwear, footwear and leather accessories that the brand will design for the players of the senior men's and women's national football teams. This forms part of the complete “refined” and “natural” wardrobe that will be made available to them. Through this wardrobe, Loewe will in turn discover a new dimension of the brand identity that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are shaping for the historic Spanish house.

“Dressing a national football team is not just a matter of clothing,” as these national delegations also speak “of a shared and collectively lived identity.” In this case, the fashion house emphasises, it is “the same one that Loewe has been exploring for 180 years,” which is defined by the identity of “a Spain that plays, creates and excites.” “With this collaboration,” they add, “Loewe celebrates its roots and projects them into the future.”

In summary Loewe becomes the official tailor for the Spanish men's and women's national football teams for the next four years, dressing the players off the pitch.

The collaboration runs from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, including all official engagements.

Through this collaboration, Loewe aims to explore new sensibilities of Spanish identity, now through sport, and to project its roots as a house of Spanish heritage.