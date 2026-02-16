Loewe unveils first campaign under new creative direction

Madrid – The new post-Jonathan Anderson Loewe continues to take shape with the presentation of the first campaign developed for the Spanish house by the American creative duo, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Appointed as the brand's new creative directors last March 2025, they are now unveiling the codes intended to evolve the brand during this new era under their leadership of the creative and design department.

Following their debut as new creative directors last October with the presentation of the SS26 Loewe collection, many pointed to the continuous language and aesthetic McCollough and Hernandez seemed to embrace for this new chapter in the emblematic Spanish house's history. The design duo has now responded to this interpretation. They emphasised that their clear intention is to evolve and grow the brand with their own unique vision and language, rather than keeping it 'stagnant' within the creative codes developed during the Jonathan Anderson era. These new codes for a new Loewe will accentuate its inherent values of joy and sensuality. They maintain these principles were already evident in their debut collection, the only one developed under their creative direction so far, and are now reinforced with the presentation of their first campaign for Loewe.

Loewe, campaign photograph from the spring/summer 2026 womenswear collection. Credits: Loewe.

“We are building a completely personal visual language” for the brand, “confident, playful, sun-drenched and positive,” stated Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, co-creative directors of Loewe, in a statement provided by the Madrid-based fashion house. They elaborated that this language “expresses an energy we recognise as inherent to Loewe,” fuelled by “joy,” “sensuality,” and “a modernity that is instinctive, not forced.”

Featuring McCollough and Hernandez's first collection

The campaign was creatively directed by McCollough and Hernandez themselves and shot by American photographer Talia Chetrit, and features key garments and accessories from the designers' first collection. This womenswear collection is now gaining visibility through the campaign material, which will be featured in the new issue of Loewe's quarterly magazine, available in stores from this coming Thursday, February 19, just one week before the collection's pieces launch both in-store and online.

Loewe, campaign photograph from the spring/summer 2026 womenswear collection. Credits: Loewe.

Beyond the pieces themselves and the key creative talents behind this campaign, a diverse cast of actresses and 'ambassadors' for the Spanish brand showcase the key looks. The group includes British actress Beau Gadsdon; American model and actress Talia Ryder; American actress and daughter of Forest Whitaker, True Whitaker; Chinese actress and Loewe ambassador Chen Duling; and British actress Isla Johnston. Johnston was announced on February 10 as the first new Loewe ambassador under the creative direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

Loewe, campaign photograph from the spring/summer 2026 womenswear collection. Credits: Loewe.

The campaign was described by the brand as a "visual expansion of the codes established in the teaser images released before their debut show in October". “Photographed again by Talia Chetrit and starring a cast of emerging talents—theatre and film actresses—whose energy, authorship and ability to turn physical skill and presence into an art form reflect both the ethos of Loewe and the joyful spirit of the collection; the campaign conveys a feeling that is both sensual and cerebral.” This dichotomy converges in the form of “energetic poses, vibrant colours” and “a positive spirit,” which are central to photographs where “a carnal tension” is evident. The images are distinguished by conveying “a sense of humidity,” through references—never fully explicit—to water and a sea that are only “perceived.” “The result exudes a tense torridity.”

Awaiting menswear debut amidst a sharp 'decline' among most desirable brands

Following the brand's decision to 'skip' the last Paris Men's Fashion Week this past January, Loewe is set to complete the transition in its creative direction during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, which begins on March 2. The Spanish house will participate with a runway presentation of its new autumn/winter 2026/2027 collection, provisionally scheduled for March 6. In response to 'skipping' the men's event, the show will be co-ed, presenting both the new menswear and womenswear collections for AW26 in a single event. This combination should serve to further highlight the new brand 'spirit' that McCollough and Hernandez are trying to foster as Loewe's new creative directors.

Loewe, campaign photograph from the spring/summer 2026 womenswear collection. Credits: Loewe.

As part of the French multinational holding company LVMH's portfolio, it is impossible to know to what extent these presentation and communication strategies are Loewe's own or are subject to those imposed globally on the entire group by the luxury giant's management. It seems that LVMH preferred to reserve the spotlight in the early part of the year for Jonathan Anderson, shoring up his arrival as creative director of Dior. The focus is now shifting to Loewe and its creative directors for the second part of the year's first block of presentations. This roadmap is already having a collateral effect on Loewe's 'desirability' among consumers, as revealed by the Lyst Index for the fourth quarter of 2025, presented just a few weeks ago. In this ranking of the 'most desirable' brands, Loewe, which led in the first quarter of 2025, has now fallen to 13th place.