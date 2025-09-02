Loewe's AW25 collection: Anderson's final bow and a collaboration with Albers

Madrid – Following the usual rhythm of a fashion house, Loewe boutiques have welcomed new fashion and accessories for the autumn/winter 2025/2026 season. These men's and women's collections mark the final creative work of Jonathan Anderson for the Spanish brand. Anderson led the brand from September 2013 to March 17, 2025.

This collection links the last chapter of the century-old Spanish fashion house under Anderson with the promising new era under Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The autumn/winter 2025 collection debuted in March during Paris Fashion Week. Loewe participated not with its usual runway show, but with an invitation-only presentation. This fuelled rumours of an imminent change in creative direction. Less than a week after Paris Fashion Week concluded, Anderson's departure from Loewe was announced. This was followed by the appointment of McCollough and Hernandez as the new creative directors, and finally, Anderson's appointment as the new global creative director of Dior.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Amidst this creative shift at Loewe, Dior, and Proenza Schouler, Loewe's AW25 collection showcases Anderson's focus on art and craft. This has become synonymous with Loewe. The collection is a vibrant summary of Anderson's 12-year tenure. It also serves as a starting point for the brand's evolution under McCollough and Hernandez. Their debut collection for Loewe will be presented at Paris Fashion Week this September.

Collaboration with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation

Designed by Jonathan Anderson, the collection was developed in collaboration with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation. This US-based cultural and educational foundation preserves and promotes the work of Josef and Anni Albers. They were two of the most influential artists of the 20th century. They perfectly represent the creative and experimental environment of the Bauhaus school of design and architecture, from its founding in 1919 to its closure in 1933.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

This collaboration between Loewe and the foundation merges Loewe's leather craftsmanship with some of the Albers' most recognised works. Josef's paintings and Anni's textile and pictorial works are featured on garments and accessories. These pieces are now available for sale. The promotional campaign, photographed by Arnaud Lajeunie, features figures associated with Loewe, including Raffey Cassidy, Felix Kammerer, Jiang Qiming, and Lesley Manville. Manville attended the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2025 ceremony in Madrid in May.

Anderson's "continuous exploration of craft and art" at Loewe "continues with a collaboration with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation". Loewe highlights that this partnership has "resulted in garments and accessories characterised by their tactile approach to surfaces, inspired by Josef Albers' 'Homage to the Square' paintings and Anni Albers' pictorial weavings, which celebrated thread as a vehicle for artistic exploration".

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Loewe, Autumn/Winter 2025/2026 collection. Credits: Loewe.

Partnership with the women's community centre "Les Foyers de Tambacounda" in Senegal

Alongside the collaboration with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation, Loewe will partner with the women's community centre "Les Foyers de Tambacounda" in Senegal. This initiative, in collaboration with the NGO Le Korsa, will fund three key initiatives: Sutura, a local sewing collective; an art programme at Les Foyers, led by a professor from L’École des Beaux-Arts de Dakar; and The Tyre Recycling Project, promoting sustainability and the circular economy.

