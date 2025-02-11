L'Officiel magazine announces expansion plans

Luxury fashion magazine L'Officiel has unveiled an ambitious four-market expansion plan to launch digital and print versions in Canada, Australia, Mexico and Taiwan.

In a statement, conglomerate AMTD Group, which acquired L'Officiel in 2022, and World Media and Entertainment Group (WME), a subsidiary of the group under AMTD Digital, said it plans to expand L'Officiel into new markets this year utilising a direct ownership model.

Feridun Hamdullahpur, chairman of AMTD and WME, commented: “Since its acquisition by AMTD, L’Officiel has exceeded its initial promise of uniting East and West. It is now connecting the entire world by expanding into numerous regions globally. I am particularly excited about our entry into these four new markets.

“With our direct owner’s model and strong commitment to further global expansion, we look forward to sharing our magazine, filled with diverse and enriched content, with readers everywhere.”

Giampietro Baudo, global chief content officer of L’Officiel, added: “L’Officiel is a magazine with a history of more than one hundred years non-stop even during the World War II timing, which has always focused on telling the story of the evolution of fashion and style with an eye to the future.

“The launch of these new editions as direct ownership model will further strengthen L’Officiel's international platform and its presence in all key markets on the global luxury map.”