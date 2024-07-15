London College of Fashion Showcases Next Generation of Design Talent

The London College of Fashion (LCF), part of the University of the Arts London (UAL), has launched its annual celebration of undergraduate talent with a series of events highlighting the Class of 2024. The programme commenced with an exclusive runway show featuring designs from 128 students in the BA (Hons) Fashion Design Technology: Menswear and Womenswear courses.

The event, which took place last week, drew a notable crowd of industry insiders and influencers, underscoring LCF's position as a global leader in fashion education. The audience included sustainability advocates, performers, and key figures from the fashion media landscape.

Andrew Teverson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Head of LCF, emphasized the institution's commitment to shaping the future of fashion through innovative design and a focus on sustainability and inclusivity. These themes were prominently featured throughout the show, reflecting LCF's dedication to addressing the evolving needs of the industry and society at large.

The celebrations continued with live presentations showcasing work from various specialized courses, including the UK's only BA (Hons) Bespoke Tailoring programme. These events, held at Protein Studios in east London, highlighted LCF's diverse range of technical design pathways and paid homage to the college's roots as a collection of London trade schools.

From July 17-24, LCF will host an exhibition at its new East Bank campus in Stratford, offering the public and industry professionals an opportunity to engage with a broader spectrum of the college's creative disciplines. This move to east London marks a significant milestone in LCF's history and reflects the ongoing regeneration of the area.

The LCF Undergraduate Class of 2024 programme, which is free and open to the public, represents a significant moment in the fashion calendar, offering a glimpse into the future of design and the next generation of creative talent. As the fashion industry continues to grapple with challenges around sustainability and inclusivity, the work of these graduates may provide valuable insights into potential solutions and new directions for the sector.